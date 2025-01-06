BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the 2025 Perfect Game Baseball Preseason Poll released on Monday.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Clemson, Duke and Oregon State to round out the Top 10. Other SEC teams appearing in the Perfect Game Top 25 are No. 11 Florida, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Oklahoma and No. 22 Auburn.

LSU will play 19 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, including a February 26 matchup with No. 17 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Jay Johnson, the 2023 National Coach of the Year, enters his fourth season at LSU with a talented squad that has championship aspirations.

The Tigers feature seven returning position players with starting experience at LSU, including senior shortstop Michael Braswell III, senior outfielder Josh Pearson, junior first baseman Jared Jones, junior outfielder Ethan Frey, sophomore second baseman Steven Milam, sophomore outfielder Ashton Larson, and sophomore outfielder/left-handed pitcher Jake Brown.

The pitching staff contains six veteran hurlers who have recorded innings at LSU, including junior right-hander Gavin Guidry, junior right-hander Kade Woods, sophomore right-hander Chase Shores, sophomore right-hander Jaden Noot, sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson and sophomore left-hander DJ Primeaux.

LSU’s class of newcomers includes 12 NCAA Division I transfers, four JUCO transfers and 10 high school signees. Nine LSU players were ranked in August among Baseball America magazine’s Top 100 College Transfers, and 11 Tigers appeared in the Baseball America Top 500 Prospects list for the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Top 100 College Transfers list included LSU junior infielder Daniel Dickinson (No. 2), junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 4), junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 17), junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey (No. 22), junior right-hander pitcher Zac Cowan (No. 23), senior utility player Luis Hernandez (No. 32), senior outfielder/left-hander pitcher Dalton Beck (No. 34) and junior outfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 79).

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin was No. 8 on the Top 100 College Transfers list; however, he will redshirt this season due to an injury.

The Top 500 Prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft included LSU freshman right-handed pitcher William Schmidt (No. 22), freshman right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 100), freshman catcher Cade Arrambide (No. 125), freshman infielder Mikey Ryan (No. 139), junior outfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 154), freshman left-handed pitcher Cooper Williams (No. 257), freshman right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy (No. 263), freshman first baseman Ryan Costello (No. 346), freshman outfielder John Pearson (No. 356), freshman infielder David Hogg II (No. 358), and junior left-handed pitcher Conner Ware (No. 482).

LSU opens the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

2025 Perfect Game Baseball Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)

1. Texas A&M *

2. LSU

3. Virginia

4. Georgia

5. Tennessee *

6. Florida State

7. Texas *

8. Clemson

9. Duke

10. Oregon State

11. Florida

12. Arizona

13. Arkansas *

14. Oregon

15. Vanderbilt

16. Wake Forest

17. Dallas Baptist *

18. TCU

19. North Carolina

20. Oklahoma *

21. West Virginia

22. Auburn *

23. Coastal Carolina

24. UC Santa Barbara

25. Oklahoma State