Football Handles Baylor in Texas Bowl, 44-31

HOUSTON – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers handled the Baylor Bears on Tuesday afternoon to capture the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, 44-31.

LSU finishes the season with an overall record of 9-4. The Tigers will return to the field to open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at Clemson.

Tastes Like Victory pic.twitter.com/zd0PrnuPYQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2025

Game Recap

The Tigers were able to move the ball with ease on the opening possession. When they needed to move the chains, it was the freshman tight end who stepped up. On 4th-and-5 from the Baylor 35, Nussmeier found Trey’Dez Green for a 5-yard connection for a first down. On 3rd-and-5 from the Baylor 10, Nussmeier found Green again for a touchdown connection, giving LSU an early 7-0 lead with 8:31 to play in the first quarter.

With Baylor driving into LSU territory, quarterback Sawyer Robertson was intercepted by LSU freshman linebacker Davhon Keys who returned 40 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers led 14-0 at the 6:40 mark.

Keys became just the third LSU player all-time with a pick-six in a bowl game, joining Marcus Spears (20 yards) vs. Oklahoma, 1/4/04 in BCS National Championship (Nokia Sugar Bowl) and Quad Wilson (99 yards) vs. Purdue, 1/2/23 in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Bears responded with points of their own as Robertson found Josh Cameron with a 21-yard touchdown connection to cut the Tiger lead to 14-7 with 14:54 to play in the second quarter.

It only took LSU five plays into the next drive to respond as Nussmeier found Chris Hilton Jr. for a 40-yard touchdown. With the score, the Tigers extended their lead to 21-7 with 12:16 to play in the first half. Nussmeier finished the drive with 12-of-13 passing and 119 yards and 2 touchdowns for the game.

Hilton flashed again by running past his defender and reeling in a 43-yard reception, where he was downed at the 1. On 3rd-and-1 from the Baylor 1, Nussmeier found Trey-Dez Green again for a touchdown score, extending the Tigers’ lead to 28-7 with 8:46 to play in the first half.

The Tiger defense continued to flex their muscles. On 4th-and-10 from the LSU 40, Robertson was sacked by Whit Weeks and Sai’vion Jones for a turnover on downs. It was 28-7 LSU with just over six minutes left in the half.

However, the Bears captured some momentum to end the half. A 36-yard field goal attempt from Damian Ramos was blocked by Baylor to keep it at 28-7 at the 3:18 mark. And a touchdown rush from Dawson Pendergrass cut the lead to 28-14 with 1:41 in the half.

Zavion Thomas returned the Baylor kickoff 95 yards to extend the LSU lead back to 34-14 with 1:28 remaining in the half. LSU returned a kickoff for a touchdown in consecutive games for its first time in the SEC era (since 1933). Additionally, LSU recorded multiple kickoff return scores in a season for the third time (1937, 1957, 2024). Aaron Anderson had a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD vs. Oklahoma on Nov. 30, 2024.

LSU was able to force a turnover on downs to open the second half as Baylor’s pass on 4th-and-6, which was originally ruled a touchdown, was called incomplete. The Tigers took over at the 9-yard line.

The Tigers gave the ball back to the Bears, however, as Nussmeier found Aaron Anderson for a 33-yard gain and fumble, which was recovered by Devyn Bobby at the Baylor 45. The Bears would turn it into points with a 4-yard pass from Robertson to Ashtyn Hawkins to make it 34-24 with 6:21 to play in the third quarter.

LSU would turn it over on back-to-back possessions. On 3rd-and-12 with 4:32 to play in the quarter, Nussmeier’s pass intended for Anderson was intercepted by Garmon Randolph and returned 17 yards to the LSU 26. However, on 4th-and-1 from the LSU 17, an errant snap forced a loss of 36 and a turnover on downs, giving the ball right back to the Tigers.

LSU extended its lead again with a 4-yard rush from Josh Williams. The Tigers led 41-24 with 14:56 to play in the contest.

A 43-yard field goal from Damian Ramos would make it 44-24 with 9:46 to play in the game.

Pendergrass punched in a 3-yard rush for Baylor at the 6:20 mark to make it 44-31.