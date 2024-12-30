Preview: Tigers and Bears Square Off in 2024 Texas Bowl

HOUSTON – LSU (8-4) looks to finish the 2024 season strong against Baylor (8-4) in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers are riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Vanderbilt and Oklahoma at home to conclude the regular season. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who recently announced his intention to return to LSU in 2025, has thrown for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns. Nussmeier’s numbers are the best for any first-year starting quarterback in school history.

“They see that this is an opportunity for them to develop, help themselves and play for a championship,” said head coach Brian Kelly on Nussmeier’s return. “That’s the momentum that we’ve built here for retention of our current players and those who have decided to come here.”

LSU’s Texas Bowl receiving corps will be led by Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas. Anderson has recorded 53 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns, while Thomas has posted 20 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman All-SEC RB Caden Durham leads the Tigers with 693 yards and six touchdowns. His 693 yards rank first among all freshmen running backs in the SEC.

Saturday will mark the first matchup between LSU and Baylor since the 1985 Liberty Bowl, where the Bears left victorious, 21-7. However, LSU leads the all-time series, 8-3. It’s the third bowl meeting between the teams as they also met in the 1963 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston (Baylor won 14-7).

“The morale has been great,” Kelly said of bowl practices. “Every guy that is out there wants to be out there. The practices have been lively. The guys are excited about preparing, and they want the right outcome. They know they have to prepare the right way.”

Against Baylor, LSU will face one of its former assistant coaches for the 24th time when the Tigers meet Dave Aranda and the Bears. Aranda coached at LSU from 2016-2019 serving as the defensive coordinator and eventually the associate head coach.

Baylor is led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who has tallied 2,626 yards and 26 touchdowns. Running back Bryson Washington leads the team in rushing with 1,004 yards on for 12 scores. Josh Cameron leads the unit with 643 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Keaton Thomas leads the team in tackles with 100, while linebacker Matt Jones is close behind with 96.

“We will have a very competitive football team that will go out and represent LSU in a manner that we expect,” Kelly said. “They are excited. When you have great morale, you have guys that are committed and will play hard for LSU. You want a team that will go out and compete their tail off, and this team will.”

LSU will be the home team and wear white helmets, purple jerseys and white pants. The bowl assigns jersey colors to each team and the home team is designated to wear a dark color.