Matt McMahon Radio Show Debuts Monday, 7 p.m. at TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The season premiere of The Matt McMahon Radio Show is set for tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway.

The show, hosted by the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, is designed to give Tiger fans a chance to visit and hear from LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon.

Fans have the opportunity to come out and watch the show at TJ Ribs. Listeners can send in their questions via “X” and the LSU Sports Mobile App to the broadcast table for use during the show.

The show will run primarily on Mondays or Wednesday through the remainder of the regular season. Shows start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Jan. 20 program when the show will air at 6 p.m.

The show airs in Baton Rouge on Guaranty Media Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM and the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Air dates for the show:

Monday, Dec. 30 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 – 7 p.m.

Monday March 10 – 7 p.m. (Tentative depending on SEC Tournament schedule)