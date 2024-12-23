Soccer Welcomes Grad Transfer Morgan Witz 

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson and the Tigers will welcome another graduate transfer to the program as Morgan Witz will join the squad this upcoming spring.

Witz is a native of Temucala, California, who spent the last four seasons at California Baptist University from 2021-2024.

“Morgan is a fantastic addition to our program for the 2025 season,” said Hudson. “Her experience and quality will strengthen us immediately. She is an attacking player who is athletic, direct, energetic, plays both sides of the ball and has excellent ability to beat defenders and provide service to create chances for her teammates.”

Witz appeared in 61 matches for the Lancers, tallying six goals, 16 assists, 104 shots, and 3,289 minutes on the pitch during her career at Cal Baptist. She played in a career-high 20 matches in her senior season this year, helping lead her team to their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament Championship after scoring in the championship match, followed by the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

In her first season with the Lancers, the California native earned WAC All-Freshman Team honors in 2021 after playing in all 17 games as a true freshman. She also scored her first collegiate goal as a game winner against NM State on Oct. 15 and led the freshman class in minutes played with 830.

Witz entered college as a Division II CIF and State Champion, Second Team All-League in 2018 and First Team All-League in 2021. She played four years of high school soccer at Temecula Valley, where she led her team to four straight league championships, and played club soccer for SoCal Blues DA/ECNL and Strikers ECNL.

