Morrow Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named Co-SEC Player of the Week with two big performances as she averaged 21.5 points and 16.0 rebounds against Seton Hall and at UIC.

Morrow continued her impressive start to the season as she continues the lead the nation with 12 double-doubles and 14.0 rebounds per game. With double-doubles in both is LSU’s games, Morrow has 86 career double-doubles as she moved past Stanford’s Chiney Ogwumike for the sixth most in NCAA DI history. In both games, Morrow was 2-3 from beyond the arc.

Morrow was named MVP of the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase with 24 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and a block. It was her fifth game this season with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. It was also her fourth straight game with at least 15 rebounds.

Morrow got her homecoming game against UIC as LSU played in her hometown of Chicago. During a visit to her high school, Morrow’s No. 24 Simeon jersey was retired. She went on to record 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks.