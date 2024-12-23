LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Tennis

Men's Tennis Inks Calin Stirbu

by Morgan English
+0
Men's Tennis Inks Calin Stirbu

BATON ROUGE, La. – Calin Stirbu from Slatina, Romania will be joining the Tigers for the spring of 2025. The 18 year old freshman has an ATP ranking of 1208, reaching the semi finals at the M15 ITF Futures in Targu Jiu and the quarter finals at the M15 ITF Futures in Curtea de Arges. He also reached a doubles final at the M15 ITF Futures in Targu Jiu.

As a junior, Stirbu was ranked No. 88 in the world junior rankings, winning two singles titles and seven doubles titles. Stirbu has a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 12.81.

“We are very excited to be adding Calin to the Tiger family this spring,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “He has a wealth of experience, both on the junior tour and the professional tour. His ability to play at the highest level will certainly strengthen our squad with the season around the corner. We are looking forward to Calin arriving in Baton Rouge and watching him compete this spring in the purple and gold.”

Follow Us
For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Related Stories

Penzlin, Hotard Earn LSU Degree

Penzlin, Hotard Earn LSU Degree

Men's Tennis Announces 2025 Spring Schedule

Men's Tennis Announces 2025 Spring Schedule

Men's Tennis Inks Sasa Markovic for 2025 Season

Men's Tennis Inks Sasa Markovic for 2025 Season