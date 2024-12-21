LSU Continues Transfer Haul with Lineman Moore

BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its success in the transfer portal Saturday as the Tigers added standout Virginia Tech offensive lineman Braelin Moore to the roster for the 2025 season.

Moore joins Hokies teammate Mansoor Delane, an All-ACC cornerback in 2024, who officially signed with the Tigers on Friday. The addition of Moore and Delane caps a two-day span that saw the Tigers also add Texas defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell along with Middle Tennessee punter Grant Chadwick.

Moore’s path to LSU saw the redshirt sophomore start 24 consecutive games on the offensive line for the Hokies. In two years with Moore on the offensive line, the Hokies averaged nearly 190 rushing yards per game.

Delane started all 12 games at cornerback for the Hokies in 2024, leading the team in interceptions (4), pass breakups (7) and passes defended (11). He added 54 total tackles and forced two fumbles. In three years at Virginia Tech, Delane started 29 games and accounted for six interceptions and 22 passes defended.

Mitchell appeared in six games in two seasons with the Longhorns, where he played under LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis in 2023. Mitchell had three tackles as a true freshman in 2023 and followed that with four stops this year.

Chadwick served as Middle Tennessee’s starting punter as a true freshman in 2024, averaging 43.4 yards on 51 punts. He had 13 punts travel at least 50 yards and another 21 downed inside the 20-yard line. He earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in his only season at Middle Tennessee.

LSU has now signed 11 players in the transfer portal since it opened last week.