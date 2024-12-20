Two LSU Gymnasts Earn College Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Two LSU gymnasts and 2024 national champions, Olivia Dunne and Alyona Shchennikova, earned their college degree on Thursday across various commencement ceremonies held across the LSU campus.

An upcoming fifth-year senior and native of Hillsdale, N.J., Dunne completed her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies this fall. She will return for her final season with the Tigers in 2025 while pursuing a graduate certificate.

Dunne competed in nine meets on bars and floor for the Tigers last season in their national championship run. She owns career highs of 9.925 and 9.900 entering her final season.

Shchennikova also announced her return to the squad in 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury this year. The Evergreen, Colorado, native completed her masters in Leadership & Human Resource Development and will pursue a second graduate certificate this upcoming spring.

She enters her final season with career highs of 9.950 on vault and bars, 9.925 on beam, 9.975 on floor and 39.525 in the all-around.

2024 LSU Gymnastics – Fall Graduates

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Olivia Dunne, Interdisciplinary Studies

College of Human Sciences & Education

Alyona Shchennikova, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development