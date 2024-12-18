Soccer Signs National Champion Graduate Transfer Out of North Carolina

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team announced the signing of 2024 Women’s Soccer Collegiate National Champion and graduate transfer, Makenna Dominguez, who will join the Tigers this upcoming spring.

Dominguez is a native of Sierra Madre, California, who spent the last four seasons at the University of North Carolina, where she helped lead the Tar Heels to the program’s 23rd national title after winning the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship this December.



“We are thrilled to be adding a player of Makenna’s caliber and experience to our team. She arrives after being part of a national championship winning team this past season at UNC,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Her level of experience will be invaluable to our team and the younger players in our program. She is a versatile player who can play in the midfield or attacking positions. She is technically gifted, dynamic and has the ability to play the right pass, at the right time.”

The California native has experience on both the collegiate and international soccer levels as she was also named to the Salvadoran National Team this year.

At UNC, Dominguez appeared in a total of 40 matches, tallying 17 shots, two assists and 1,027 minutes on the pitch. She played in a career-high 22 matches in her senior season this year in the Tar Heels national championship run.

Dominguez played in the Concacaf Gold Cup this past February and March, making her first national team appearance with El Salvador. During this time, she played in the group rounds against Guatemala, Canada, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

In high school, Dominguez attended Flintridge Preparatory and played with Strikers FC, where she received All-American honors from TopDrawerSoccer.com. She entered college as a four-time first team all-league and all-area selection at Flintridge Prep, where she scored 105 goals and dished out 87 assists in her first three seasons. She also served as team captain and earned team-MVP twice.



