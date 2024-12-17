LSU vs Stetson Men’s Basketball

December 17, 2024

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement…

“I was really pleased with our guys’ preparation the last two days, coming off the tough loss on Saturday. I thought the first half defensive effort was awesome. I thought we really connected as one, contested every shot, made everything they got really difficult. I don’t remember being a part of a 10-point half like that before, so I was really pleased there. Then offensively, I thought this was the most unselfishness that we played with. We were able to get in the paint instead of forcing tough shots. I thought we kicked it out, shared the ball, got some open looks from the three. I really believe in our ability to shoot three. We haven’t shot it at the level we are capable of at this point, and I thought because of the unselfishness, we got higher quality shots, 23 assists and made 14 three’s. Lastly, (LSU Forward) Corey Chest, his fifth straight double figure rebounds, he did it in less than 20 minutes. His energy and effort is just awesome to watch. Then, I was thrilled with our bench. I thought (Guard) Vyctorius (Miller), who was struggling a little bit from behind the arc while still scoring the ball very effectively, was able to get it going tonight. (Guard) Curtis (Givens III) comes in – six assists, only one turnover. I thought (Forward) Rob Miller was awesome on the defensive end. And then (Forward) Derek Fountain, six rebounds, got us three open three’s as well; I thought he really had a great impact on winning.”

On team progression…

“We really look at this window, I guess we are two-and-a-half weeks out now from the start of the SEC play. We’ve got to get better. There’s got to be an urgency and a purpose that we work with on a daily basis to get there. As I evaluate our team a third of the way through the season, the greatest area where there’s a return on our investment is in defensive rebounding and offensively, ball security; taking care of the basketball, I don’t think it’s a secret. The numbers are the numbers, so we have to be very intentional there and make progress. Also, there’s certainly no excuses we are just a different team now without Jalen Reed (injured). Some of the things that we did offensively, doesn’t mean we still can’t be a very good basketball team but we have to make some adjustments and play a little differently. So, these opportunities to get game action is just priceless and we are just trying to be very intentional and just keep getting better.”

Freshman Guard Vyctorius Miller

On the defensive success in the first half…

“I would just say just our attention to detail. Just following the coaches’ plans. You know they do a good job of knowing how to attack a game and then that’s what we did today. We just followed the plan and we just came out strong on defense and then it showed in the first half.”

Senior Guard Cam Carter

On picking up a win following the loss to SMU…

“It was great for us. You know, the loss to SMU I think is something that we needed, because I feel like winning a lot in a row, you kind of get a little comfortable and you know you get used it. Sometimes, you need to get hit in the mouth like that. And I think it was a good building game for us.”

On how tough it is to stay locked in after a successful first half…

“You know, you just gotta keep your foot on their necks. I mean that’s really it. You know, like I said, it was a building game for us because I mean there’s been games, you know, where we came out in the second half and you know we ain’t lock in. You know, they got a lot of shots up in the second half and they made a lot of shots but you know I still think we kind of were disciplined but not as disciplined in the first half.”

Stetson Head Coach Donnie Jones

Opening Statement…

“We did not come out and play very well, we did not from the start, I give LSU credit for that. Their length, athleticism, and speed bothered us early on. We came back out in the second half and played a little bit better.”

On Mehki Ellison’s performance…

“He did really well. I thought he had the ability to be able to create some shots and score. He is one of our better scorers and I thought he played with some great confidence tonight.”