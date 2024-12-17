LSU Gold
Volleyball

Lee, Ortega Honored to CSC Volleyball Academic All-District Team

Angelina Lee and Bailey Ortega extends LSU's streak to three consecutive seasons with multiple players earning a spot on the CSC Volleyball Academic All-District Team.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Angelina Lee and Bailey Ortega have been honored to the 2024 Volleyball Academic All-District Team, announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC) Tuesday.

Lee and Ortega are the program’s 16th and 17th selections named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. The 2024 season marks the third consecutive season that LSU has had multiple players earn a spot on the team.

Lee led LSU in 2024 with 0.95 blocks per set and a .350 hitting percentage, which ranks No. 8 in the club’s single-season record book. Lee totaled 226 kills and 98 blocks, including 19 solo blocks.  

Ortega concluded the season ranked No. 7 in the SEC with 10.08 assists per set on 1,038 assists. Ortega is the first LSU setter to reach 1,000 assists in a single season since 2017. She also averaged 2.23 digs per set and totaled 61 kills, 24 blocks and five aces for her most productive all-around season in her five-year career.

Both Lee and Ortega started in all 27 matches and played in all 103 sets.  

