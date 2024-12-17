Football Signs Record-Setting Wide Receiver Anderson

BATON ROUGE – Record-setting Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson has signed with LSU and will join the Tigers for the 2025 season.

Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.

In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.

Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.

Other 100-yard games in 2023 came against West Virginia (119 yards) and Central Florida (105 yards). He scored a touchdown in seven games, including three against Tulsa and two against Central Florida. He became the first freshman in Oklahoma history to have three receiving TDs in a game.

In OU’s 2023 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning TD pass with 15 seconds left in the 34-30 win over the Longhorns.

He capped his redshirt freshman season with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Anderson was a four-star prospect at Katy High School and was ranked as the nation’s No. 15 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.

Anderson becomes LSU’s seventh transfer portal signee and the second from Oklahoma. He joins OU teammate Bauer Sharp on the LSU roster in 2025.