Football Signs Florida Standout Pyburn for 2025

BATON ROUGE – Standout edge rusher Jack Pyburn has signed with the Tigers and will join LSU for the 2025 season.

Pyburn comes to LSU after three years at Florida where he appeared in 29 games, starting nine times, including the final eight games of the 2024 season.

He had a breakout year as a junior in 2024, tallying 60 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception for the Gators. He started the final eight games in 2024, helping Florida to a 5-3 mark over that span and Top 25 wins over LSU and Ole Miss.

Pyburn recorded a career-best eight tackles in games against Kentucky and LSU in 2024. He capped the season with four tackles and a sack for a 12-yard loss in the win over Florida State. He picked up his first career interception in the third quarter of Florida’s 34-20 loss to Georgia.

In his three seasons with the Gators. Pyburn accumulated 80 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and a sack.

Pyburn joins Florida teammate Ja’Keem Jackson at LSU and becomes the sixth transfer portal signee for the Tigers for the 2025 season.