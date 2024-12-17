Campbell Picks Up Fourth All-America Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior left tackle Will Campbell picked up his fourth first-team All-America honor on Tuesday as he was selected to the Football Writers Association of America Team.

Campbell, who now becomes a consensus All-America, has also been named first-team All-America by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, and the American Football Coaches Association.

Campbell is LSU’s 41st consensus All-America and the first offensive lineman for the Tigers since Ben Wilkerson in 2004. Other consensus All-America offensive linemen in program history include Alan Faneca in 1997, Nacho Albergamo in 1987, Roy Winston in 1961, and Sid Fournet in 1954.

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, Campbell capped his LSU career with two first-team All-SEC honors and second-team all-conference recognition as a true freshman in 2022. He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022 and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll last year.

Campbell started all 38 games in which he appeared during his career at LSU, playing every offensive snap in 22 of 25 SEC games during that span. He played a total of 2,554 offensive snaps during his career, the most of any player during that span.

In 2024, Campbell was the anchor for an LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed with 15.

Twice this year Campbell earned offensive lineman of the week honors. He was named the Outland Award National Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over UCLA and was honored as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Vanderbilt.

2024 Will Campbell Honors

First-Team All-America (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches)

SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Lombardi Award Finalist