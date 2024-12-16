Tiger Basketball Hosts Stetson; Holiday Deals Available

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team looks to close the non-conference schedule strong with a homestand that begins Tuesday night versus Stetson at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game is set for just after 8 p.m. with the game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. The game will be televised by the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck on the broadcast.

Both games this week (Tuesday and Sunday) offer fans a chance to donate a toy to the Toys For Tots campaign and receive a ticket for $5 for the game. For Tuesday’s contest, game sponsor WBRZ-TV will hand out T-shirts for those bringing a toy to donate.

Fans can also sit in the student section over the holidays by purchasing a $10 general admission ticket.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and beginning at 7 p.m. CT at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU Students are admitted free with valid ID.

LSU is 8-2 on the season after a 74-64 loss against SMU in Frisco, Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers were unable to stay with the Mustangs as SMU shot 70 percent for the first 12 minutes of the final half and forced several turnovers that led to easy buckets. LSU fell behind by 12, rallied to get within three in the final two minutes, but couldn’t get the necessary stops to get any closer.

Jordan Sears led the Tigers with 21 points in the game, while Dji Bailey scored 13 points and Cam Carter had 11 points and six assists. Freshman Corey Chest had his fourth straight double figure rebound game, becoming the first Tiger since 2016 to accomplish that in a game.

Stetson is 1-9 on the year and is led by Jordan Wood who scored a career high in the last game, an 81-72 loss to FIU. The Hatters have three other double figure scorers with Josh Massey at 11.7 points, Jamie Phillips 10.9 points and Abramo Canka is at 10.7.

LSU’s final game before Christmas will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. against UNO in the Maravich Center. The team will then be off until the night of Dec. 26 when it will return to prepare for its final non-conference game on Dec. 29 against Mississippi Valley State.