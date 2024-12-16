No. 5 LSU Takes On Seton Hall at Hall of Fame Showcase

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – No. 5 LSU (12-0) will matchup against Seton Hall (8-2) on FS1 Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase hosted at the Mohegan Sun.

The FS1 broadcast will feature Connor Onion and Christy Winters Scott. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU assistant coach Seimone Augustus will be honored during the game for her induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier in the year for her accomplishments as a player at LSU and the WNBA. Coach Kim Mulkey is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The Tigers are off to a 12-0 start for just the seventh time in program history. LSU leads the nation in rebounding (51.8 rpg) and rebounding margin (+18.1). LSU also ranks No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (93.7 ppg).

Aneesah Morrow is the nation’s top rebounder with 13.7 rebounds per game. On Sunday against Louisiana-Lafayette, Morrow recorded her nation-leading 10th double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds along with 5 steals. Following Tuesday’s game, LSU will take on Illinois-Chicago in Morrow’s homecoming game.

Jersey Wolfenbarger was a spark for LSU on Sunday against ULL. Earning her first start of the season, Wolfenbarger was dominant recording career-highs with 18 points and 15 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season.

Seton Hall ranks No. 14 in the country causing 21.7 turnovers per game. In three of LSU’s past five games, the Tigers have turned the ball over 20+ times, including 21 on Sunday against ULL. In one of those five games, LSU had its season-low of 4 turnovers in the overtime victory against Stanford.