LSU Ranked No. 5 In Latest AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained undefeated with a win on Sunday over Louisiana-Lafayette, but the Tigers dropped one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU has two games over the next four games. The Tigers will take on Seton Hall in Uncasville, Connecticut on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Aneesah Morrow will have her homecoming game on Thursday during LSU’s first true road game of the season at Illinois-Chicago.

AP Poll – December 16, 2024

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame,
  4. UConn
  5. LSU
  6. Texas
  7. USC
  8. Maryland
  9. Duke
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ohio State
  12. TCU
  13. Kansas State
  14. West Virginia
  15. Michigan State
  16. Kentucky
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Tennessee
  19. North Carolina
  20. Michigan
  21. North Carolina State
  22. Iowa
  23. Nebraska
  24. Cal
  25. Ole Miss

