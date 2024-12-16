LSU Ranked No. 5 In Latest AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained undefeated with a win on Sunday over Louisiana-Lafayette, but the Tigers dropped one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s AP Poll.
LSU has two games over the next four games. The Tigers will take on Seton Hall in Uncasville, Connecticut on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Aneesah Morrow will have her homecoming game on Thursday during LSU’s first true road game of the season at Illinois-Chicago.
AP Poll – December 16, 2024
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame,
- UConn
- LSU
- Texas
- USC
- Maryland
- Duke
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Kansas State
- West Virginia
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Georgia Tech
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Michigan
- North Carolina State
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Cal
- Ole Miss