LSU Basketball SEC Tickets On Sale; Holiday Deals For This Week's Games

BATON ROUGE – Single game tickets for LSU’s nine home Southeastern Conference games are now on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.

Also the previously announced mini-plan for LSU’s five Saturday home SEC games is also still available for purchase. The games for that plan include the conference opener against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4 and games against Texas (Feb. 1), Ole Miss (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 22) and Texas A&M (March 8).

LSU’s weekday SEC games are against Arkansas (Jan. 14), Auburn (Jan. 29), South Carolina (Feb. 18) and Tennessee (Feb. 25).

LSU also has some holiday deals for LSU’s games this week and after Christmas for Tiger fans.

Take Advantage of these Holiday Deals 🎁 Student For a Game – (Dec 8 – 29) 🎟️ https://t.co/wEWMSQdBYX Toys For Tots – (Dec 9 – 22) pic.twitter.com/gCFgtlzIcu — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 12, 2024

LSU is supporting Toys For Tots in its two games this week against Stetson (Tuesday) and UNO (Sunday). Fans can bring a toy to donate for Toys For Tots for either of those games and get a ticket for either contest for just $5.

Also, Tuesday night, WBRZ-TV will be handing out free LSU T-Shirts to those fans donating a toy.

Back again this year is the Student For A Game promotion in which fans can purchase a general admission seat in the student section for just $10 at LSUTix.net for Tuesday’s game with Stetson, the UNO game (Sunday) or the Dec. 29 Mississippi Valley State game.

Information on these ticket options is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office or online at LSUTix.net.