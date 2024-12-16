Football Adds Transfer Quarterback Van Buren for 2025

BATON ROUGE – Standout quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. has signed with LSU and will join the Tigers for the 2025 season.

Van Buren recently completed his first season at Mississippi State where he started the final eight games of the season for the Bulldogs.

In 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024, Van Buren completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing TDs for the Bulldogs.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week against Georgia when he completed 20-of-37 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

The Georgia contest began a three-game stretch for Van Buren where he threw for eight touchdowns. He followed the Georgia game with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns against Texas A&M and then threw for a career-best 309 yards and two scores against Arkansas.

He closed his rookie season at Mississippi State with 280 passing yards and two TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing) against Ole Miss.

Van Buren was a four-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, choosing Mississippi State over Oregon. He helped St. Frances Academy to back-to-back national Top 10 finishes in 2021 and 2022.

Van Buren becomes the fifth transfer portal signee for the Tigers for the 2025 season.