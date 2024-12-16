Campbell Adds AP First-Team All-America Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior left tackle Will Campbell added his third first-team all-America honor on Monday as he was selected to the Associated Press All-America team, the organization announced.

The first-team honor is the third for Campbell, who has also been named to the Walter Camp and AFCA All-America teams. Campbell was also co-recipient of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy and one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award.

Campbell becomes the first LSU offensive lineman selected first-team AP All-America since Herman Johnson in 2008.

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, Campbell capped his LSU career with two first-team All-SEC honors and second-team all-conference recognition as a true freshman in 2022. He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022 and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll last year.

Campbell started all 38 games in which he appeared during his career at LSU, playing every offensive snap in 22 of 25 SEC games during that span. He played a total of 2,554 offensive snaps during his career, the most of any player during that span.

In 2024, Campbell was the anchor for an LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed with 15.

Twice this year Campbell earned offensive lineman of the week honors. He was named the Outland Award National Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over UCLA and was honored as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Vanderbilt.

Will Campbell’s 2024 Honors

First-Team All-America (AP, AFCA, Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches)

SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Lombardi Award Finalist