Football Signs Transfer Lineman Jimari Butler

BATON ROUGE – Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU.

Butler, a native of Mobile, Ala., joins the Tigers after twice being named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll as well as earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2023.

He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5). He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

Off the field, Butler was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024 and he also was selected to the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team two times.