No. 4 LSU Hosts Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday In Final Home Game Before Break

BATON ROUGE – No. 4 LSU will host Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday at 2 p.m. for the Tigers’ final home game before the holiday break.

Sunday’s game will be a simulcast on the SEC Network+ with the LSU Sports Radio Network call featuring Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.

LSU will play Seton Hall on Tuesday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Tigers will then head to the Windy City for their first true road game against Illinois-Chicago for Aneesah Morrow’s homecoming game on Thursday. The Tigers will have a 10-day break in between games and will host Albany on December 29 for their final non-conference game before beginning the SEC schedule at Arkansas on January 2.

LSU is one of nine remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring (94.5 ppg) and rebounding (51.6 rpg)

LSU’s trio of stars have been shining through the early part of the season. Flau’Jae Johnson has scored 20+ points in eight of LSU’s past 14 games dating back to the final three games of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Aneesah Morrow leads the nation in double-doubles (9) and rebounding (13.5 rpg). In the four games since Mikaylah Williams was held scoreless for the first time in her career she has averaged 20.5 ppg and is shooting 56-percent from the field and 52-percent from three.

Sunday will mark the second time LSU has played ULL with Coach Kim Mulkey leading the Tigers. The Tigers played the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Cajun Dome during her first season leading the program in what was her first road game as LSU’s head coach. The Tigers won, 70-41.