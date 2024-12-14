Football Signs Transfer Corner Ja’Keem Jackson for 2025

BATON ROUGE – Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU.

Jackson joins tight end Sharp Bauer as LSU’s two transfer portal additions for the 2025 season.

Jackson comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups

A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.