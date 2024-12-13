Football Adds Tight End Bauer Sharp to 2025 Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU picked up its first roster addition from the transfer portal on Friday as tight end Bauer Sharp has signed with the program.

Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came two weeks ago in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.

Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.

Bauer caught eight passes for 53 yards and a TD in a 24-16 loss to Ole Miss. He opened the 2024 season with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in his Oklahoma debut against Temple.

A native of Dothan, Ala., Bauer appeared in 25 games at Southeastern Louisiana, starting 10 times. He earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2023.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he helped Southeastern to a 9-4 mark, the Southland Conference title and a second round appearance in the FCS Playoffs.

During his career with the Lions, Bauer caught 40 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 216 yards and five scores.