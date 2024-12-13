BATON ROUGE – LSU junior left tackle Will Campbell picked up another honor Friday as he was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association.

Campbell becomes LSU’s first All-America offensive lineman since center Ethan Pocic in 2016. He’s also the program’s first All-America offensive tackle since Lance Smith in 1984.

Earlier this week, Campbell was named the co-recipient of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented annually to the top offensive lineman in the SEC, as well as being named first-team All-SEC. Campbell was also one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award.

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, Campbell capped his LSU career with two first-team All-SEC honors and second-team all-conference recognition as a true freshman in 2022. He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022 and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll last year.

Campbell started all 38 games in which he appeared during his career at LSU, playing every offensive snap in 22 of 25 SEC games during that span. He played a total of 2,554 offensive snaps during his career, the most of any player during that span.

In 2024, Campbell was the anchor for an LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed with 15.

Twice this year Campbell earned offensive lineman of the week honors. He was named the Outland Award National Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over UCLA and was honored as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Vanderbilt.