2024 AFCA All-America Teams
First Team
Offense
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
WR, Tetairoa McMillan, 6-5, 212, Jr., Arizona, Brent Brennan, Waimanalo, Hawaii (Servite)
WR, Xavier Restrepo, 5-10, 198, Sr., Miami (Fla.), Mario Cristobal, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Deerfield Beach)
WR, Nick Nash, 6-3, 195, R-Sr., San Jose St., Ken Niumatalolo, Irvine, Calif. (Woodbridge)
TE, Harold Fannin Jr., 6-4, 230, Jr., Bowling Green, Scot Loeffler, Canton, Ohio (McKinley)
OL, *Kelvin Banks Jr., 6-4, 320, Jr., Texas, Steve Sarkisian, Humble, Tex. (Summer Creek)
OL, Tate Ratledge, 6-6, 320, Sr., Georgia, Kirby Smart, Rome, Ga. (Darlington School)
C, Seth McLaughlin, 6-4, 305, Gr., Ohio St., Ryan Day, Buford, Ga. (Buford)
OL, Will Campbell, 6-6, 323, Jr., LSU, Brian Kelly, Monroe, La. (Neville)
OL, Wyatt Milum, 6-6, 317, Sr., West Virginia, Neal Brown, Kenova, W.Va. (Spring Valley)
QB, Cam Ward, 6-2, 223, Sr., Miami (Fla.), Mario Cristobal, West Columbia, Tex. (Columbia)
RB, Ashton Jeanty, 5-9, 215, Jr., Boise St., Spencer Danielson, Jacksonville, Fla. (Lone Star [Tex.])
RB, *Omarion Hampton, 6-0, 220, Jr., North Carolina, Mack Brown, Clayton, N.C. (Cleveland)
Defense
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
DL, Donovan Ezeiruaku, 6-2, 247, Sr., Boston College, Bill O’Brien, Williamstown, N.J. (Williamstown)
DL, Mason Graham, 6-3, 320, Jr., Michigan, Sherrone Moore, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Servite)
DL, Abdul Carter, 6-3, 252, Jr., Penn St., James Franklin, Philadelphia, Pa. (La Salle College)
DL, Kyle Kennard, 6-5, 254, Sr., South Carolina, Shane Beamer, Atlanta, Ga. (Riverwood)
LB, *Jay Higgins, 6-2, 232, Sr., Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)
LB, Jalon Walker, 6-2, 245, Jr., Georgia, Kirby Smart, Salisbury, N.C. (Salisbury)
LB, Danny Stutsman, 6-4, 243, Sr., Oklahoma, Brent Venables, Windermere, Fla. (Foundation Academy)
DB, Nohl Williams, 6-0, 190, R-Sr., California, Justin Wilcox, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)
DB, Caleb Downs, 6-0, 205, So., Ohio St., Ryan Day, Hoschton, Ga. (Mill Creek)
DB, *Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203, Gr., Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman, Omaha, Neb. (Burke)
DB, *Malaki Starks, 6-1, 205, Jr., Georgia, Kirby Smart, Jefferson, Ga. (Jefferson)
Specialists
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
P, Alex Mastromanno, 6-1, 241, R-Sr., Florida St., Mike Norvell, Melbourne, Australia (Brighton Grammar)
PK, Ryan Fitzgerald, 6-1, 190, R-Sr., Florida St., Mike Norvell, Coolidge, Ga. (Colquitt County)
AP, *Travis Hunter, 6-1, 185, Jr., Colorado, Deion Sanders, Suwanee, Ga. (Collins Hill)
LS, Luke Elkin, 6-1, 228, Sr., Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, Neenah, Wis. (Neenah)
Second Team
Offense
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
WR, Ryan Williams, 6-0, 175, Fr., Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, Mobile, Ala. (Saraland)
WR, Tai Felton, 6-2, 186, Sr., Maryland, Michael Locksley, Ashburn, Va. (Stone Bridge)
WR, Jeremiah Smith, 6-3, 215, Fr., Ohio St., Ryan Day, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna)
TE, Tyler Warren, 6-6, 261, Sr., Penn St., James Franklin, Mechanicsville, Va. (Atlee)
OL, Willie Lampkin, 5-11, 290, Sr., North Carolina, Mack Brown, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)
OL, Tyler Booker, 6-5, 325, Jr., Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, New Haven, Conn. (IMG Academy)
C, Cooper Mays, 6-4, 310, Sr., Tennessee, Josh Heupel, Kingston, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic)
OL, Donovan Jackson, 6-4, 320, Sr., Ohio St., Ryan Day, Cypress, Tex. (Episcopal)
OL, Ajani Cornelius, 6-5, 315, Sr., Oregon, Dan Lanning, Harlem, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac)
QB, Dillon Gabriel, 6-0, 200, Sr., Oregon, Dan Lanning, Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani)
RB, Cam Skattebo, 5-11, 215, Sr., Arizona St., Kenny Dillingham, Rio Linda, Calif. (Rio Linda)
RB, Kaleb Johnson, 6-0, 225, Jr., Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, Hamilton, Ohio (Hamilton)
Defense
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
DL, Mike Green, 6-4, 248, R-So., Marshall, Charles Huff, Williamsburg, Va. (Lafayette)
DL, Walter Nolen, 6-3, 305, Jr., Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, Powell, Tenn. (Powell)
DL, Princely Umanmielen, 6-4, 255, Sr., Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, Austin, Tex. (Manor)
DL, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, 6-3, 252, R-Sr., Virginia Tech, Brent Pry, Portsmouth, Va. (I.C. Norcom)
LB, Shaun Dolac, 6-1, 225, Gr., Buffalo, Pete Lembo, West Seneca, N.Y. (East)
LB, Anthony Hill Jr., 6-3, 235, So., Texas, Steve Sarkisian, Denton, Tex. (Ryan)
LB, Carson Schwesinger, 6-2, 225, R-Jr., UCLA, DeShaun Foster, Moorpark, Calif. (Oaks Christian)
DB, Malachi Moore, 6-0, 201, Gr., Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
DB, Cobee Bryant, 6-0, 175, Sr., Kansas, Lance Leipold, Evergreen, Ala. (Hillcrest)
DB, Will Johnson, 6-2, 202, Jr., Michigan, Sherrone Moore, Detroit, Mich. (Grosse Pointe South)
DB, Jahdae Barron, 5-11, 200, Sr., Texas, Steve Sarkisian, Austin, Tex. (Connally)
Specialists
Pos., Name, Ht., Wt., Cl., School, Coach, Hometown (High School)
P, Eddie Czaplicki, 1-Jun, 207, Sr., Southern California, Lincoln Riley, Charlotte, N.C. (Providence)
PK, Alex Raynor, 6-0, 185, Sr., Kentucky, Mark Stoops, Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison)
AP, Brashard Smith, 5-10, 196, Sr., SMU, Rhett Lashlee, Richmond Heights, Fla. (Palmetto)
LS, Rocco Underwood, 6-3, 228, R-Jr., Florida, Billy Napier, Lake Mary, Fla. (Lake Mary)
*–2023 AFCA All-American
Team Background: The teams now chosen for each of the AFCA’s five divisions evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen. From 1967 through 1971, two teams, University Division and College Division, were selected. In 1972, the College Division was split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division was split into two teams — Division I-A and Division I-AA. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III, respectively. In 2006, the Division I-A and Division I-AA teams were renamed Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), respectively. The AFCA started selecting an NAIA All-America Team in 2006. In 2016, the AFCA added a second team All-America.
From 1965-81, a 22-player (11 offensive, 11 defensive) team was chosen. In 1982, a punter and placekicker were added to the team. In 1997, a return specialist was added. The return specialist position was replaced by an all-purpose player in 2006. A third wide receiver was added to the team in 2024.
The Award: Members of the AFCA Coaches’ All-America First Team will receive a plaque commemorating their selection to the team, while members of the Second Team will receive a certificate.