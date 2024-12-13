Brian and Paqui Kelly Create 'Million Dollar Match Challenge'

BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly and wife Paqui have announced the “Kelly Family Million Dollar Match Challenge,” committing to match the public’s support of Name, Image and Likeness with a gift of up to $1 million to LSU Athletics.

For every dollar of public support to NIL via the Bayou Traditions Football Fund today through Feb. 5, 2025, the Kellys will donate up to $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s AD’s Excellence Fund.

LSU Football supporters can participate in the Kelly Family Million Dollar Match Challenge by giving to Bayou Traditions here.

“LSU has a long and proud tradition of being one of the elite programs in college football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “In order to remain among the nation’s elite in this new world of college athletics, we have to be competitive in all areas of our program. I am committed to doing all that we can to win championships at LSU.

“While we are not permitted to financially support our NIL efforts directly, Paqui and I can certainly match this tremendous fanbase’s generosity by investing in the future of LSU Athletics through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.”

As the Tigers prepare to face Baylor in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 in Houston, they are also heavily engaged in recruiting new talent and retention of the current roster.

The transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 and will close on Dec. 28. LSU also signed 23 new recruits during the Early Signing Period in a class ranked in the top 10 nationally. LSU’s 2025 freshman signing class includes the top-rated players in the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida and Indiana.

This is not the first time the Kelly Family has invested in the future of LSU Athletics. They also committed $1 million in 2022 to support the construction of the new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility. Those improvements officially opened in August ahead of the 2024 season.

Both $1 million gifts from Kelly family are the largest by a sitting head coach in university history.