Beach Announces 2025 Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February.

This will mark the 12th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout the first 11 seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Sandy Tigs have made it to seven consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments, reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season, and will enter year 12 having been inside the AVCA Top 10 for 88 consecutive polls – every poll since the final week of the 2016 regular season.

LSU will begin its season on the road at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, February 22-23, before hosting the Tiger Beach Challenge the following weekend, February 28-March 1. The Sandy Tigs will head back on the road for the next three weekends to the University of Louisiana Monroe, March 8-9, in Monroe, Louisiana, then to Manhattan Beach, California, for the East Meets West tournament, March 14-15, and will then play in Austin, Texas, March 21-22 at the University of Texas. The Sandy Tigs are back at home, March 28-29, for the Death Volley Invitational. The Tigers start off April on the road at Florida State, April 4-5, in Tallahassee, Florida, before finishing off the home regular season with the Battle on the Bayou, April 25-26, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

LSU’s opponents at each tournament throughout the season will be announced on a later date.

The CCSA Tournament will be from April 25-26 and will be played at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. This is the first time LSU Beach Volleyball has hosted a postseason tournament.

The NCAA Championships will be in Huntington Beach, California, for the first time in NCAA Beach history. The championship tournament will be in Huntington Beach for the 2025-26 season before heading back to Gulf Shores, Alabama. The event will continue the format of a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.