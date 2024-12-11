SEC Announces 2025 Football Schedules

BATON ROUGE – A mid-September meeting with Florida in Tiger Stadium along with October home games against South Carolina and Texas A&M highlight LSU’s 2025 football schedule.

The league office revealed the playing dates for next year’s conference schedule on Wednesday night.

LSU opens league play on Sept. 13 in Tiger Stadium against Florida. LSU hosts South Carolina on Oct. 11, Texas A&M on Oct. 25 and closes out the league home slate against Arkansas on Nov. 15.

On the road, the Tigers travel to face Ole Miss on Sept. 27, Vanderbilt on Oct. 18, Alabama on Nov. 8 and Oklahoma on Nov. 29 in what will be LSU’s first game in Norman.

LSU’s schedule features two open dates – Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. The first open date comes before the South Carolina game, while LSU will have its traditional open date the week prior to the Alabama game.

The remainder of LSU’s 2025 schedule had previously been announced with the Tigers opening the year at Clemson on Aug. 30. That game marks LSU’s first trip to Clemson and the first time the teams will meet during the regular-season. All four previous meetings between the teams have come during the postseason, which includes a 42-25 LSU win in the CFP National Championship in 2019.

LSU opens its home season on Sept. 6 against Louisiana Tech. Other non-conference games for the Tigers in 2025 include Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20 and the home finale against Western Kentucky on Nov. 22.