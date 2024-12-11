LSU Women’s Basketball To Partner With Dream Center To Host Christmas Clubhouse

BATON ROUGE – For the second year in a row the LSU Women’s Basketball team will take part in Christmas Clubhouse at the Healing Place Church Dream Center on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT, serving underprivileged youth in North Baton Rouge.

Prior to last week’s game against Stanford, fans donated toys the will be donated for Friday event. Toys can still be donated and dropped off at the LSU Athletic Administration building. The Dream Center asks that new toys are donated. Although all toys will be accepted here is a list of some of the items recommended with the Dream Center; picture books, bath toys, action figures, jewelry making sets, stuffed animals, art kits, journals and clothes. All of the donations will go to underserved members within the Baton Rouge community.

Friday’s event is open for members of the public and media to attend.

The Dream Center looks to be the bridge for underserved young men and ladies in the North Baton Rouge area to help them find their future. The Dream Center looks to lend a helping hand and has housing programs like the Anchor House that support at-risk male youth ages 16-21, a preventing trafficking of girls (PTG) program and a violence prevention program among other services to reach out to the community and make a difference.

Christmas Clubhouse, which drew over 2,500 last year, will feature a snow maze, gingerbread slide, gingerbread man inflatable, horse and carriage rides and free haircuts for underserved youth in the North Baton Rouge area. With the LSU team in attendance, they hope to use their platform positively influence the young people that the Dream Center serves.