Campbell Receives SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior left tackle Will Campbell has been named the co-winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy is presented to the top offensive lineman in the SEC. Campbell shared the honor with Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks.

Campbell, who has twice been named first-team All-SEC, becomes the seventh LSU player to win the honor and the first since La’el Collins in 2014. The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been presented since 1935.

LSU’s past-winner list also includes Alan Faneca in 1997, who later went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Campbell started all 12 games for the Tigers, serving as the catalyst for an LSU offensive line that led the SEC in sacks allowed with 15.

Twice this year Campbell earned offensive lineman of the week honors. He was named the Outland Award National Lineman of the Week for his performance in the win over UCLA. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play in LSU’s win over Vanderbilt in late November.

Campbell led all LSU offensive linemen in snaps played in 2024 with 866. He played every offensive snap in 11 of LSU’s 12 games, including seven of LSU’s eight league games.

LSU’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winners

1935 Bill May (fullback)

1958 JW Broadnax (fullback/halfback)

1978 Robert Dugas (offensive tackle)

1997 Alan Faneca (offensive guard)

2009 Ciron Black (offensive tackle)

2014 La’el Collins (offensive tackle)

2024 Will Campbell (offensive tackle)