Williams Earns National and SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and one of five players selected to the USBWA Starting Five of the week on Tuesday after two big performances the help LSU remain unbeaten.

The Tigers are 11-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. With finals week going on, LSU does not play again until Sunday when the Tigers host Louisiana-Lafayette for their final home game before the holiday break.

Williams had two big performances to lead LSU to victory over Stanford in overtime during the SEC/ACC Challenge and over Grambling at a game in her hometown of Bossier City. For the season

With four seconds left in the Stanford game, Williams hit a turnaround shot from the free throw line to tie the game at 80 and send the game to overtime after LSU trailed by as many as 8 during the fourth quarter. Of her 32 total points, 9 came in the fourth quarter and 6 came in overtime to help LSU remain unbeaten. She was efficient throughout the whole game, shooting 67-percent from the field and 56-percent from beyond the arch and also grabbed 9 defensive rebounds.

During Sunday’s game in Bossier City – her homecoming game – Parkway High School honored her before the game and announced it will retire her No. 12 high school jersey. She scored 16 points on 5-10 shooting with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals, stuffing the stat sheet.

In LSU’s first game in the Bahamas against Washington, Williams was held scoreless on 0-9 shooting for the first time of her college career. In four games since that game, Williams has averaged 20.5 points while shooting 56-percent from the field and 52-percent from three.