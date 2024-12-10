Robinson Earns Second Career AVCA All-Region First Team Selection

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association tabbed Jurnee Robinson to the 2024 AVCA Central All-Region First Team Tuesday morning, making her a two-time AVCA All-Region First Team selection.

Robinson is the ninth AVCA All-Region First Team honoree in program history to be honored multiple seasons.

Robinson ranks No. 7 in the nation with 4.92 kills and No. 9 with 5.49 points per set after turning in 458 total kills, 54 total blocks, including 12 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. The South Carolina native also averaged 2.49 digs per set (232 total) and handed out 39 assists.

Robinson registered 12 double-doubles and 12 matches with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 31 kills in the season finale at Alabama on Nov. 29, 2024. Nine of her double-doubles this season featured 20 or more kills. The sophomore was also no slouch at the net, logging 11 matches with three or more blocks this season, including a season-high four blocks at Georgia on Oct. 27.

Including this season, LSU has had at least one AVCA All-Region selection in eight consecutive seasons.