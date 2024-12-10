Gymnastics Ranked No. 2 In 2025 WCGA Preseason Poll 

BATON ROUGE – The defending national champions LSU Gymnastics team will enter the 2025 season ranked second in the nation, announced by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Tuesday.

The 2024 WCGA preseason poll is made up of the top-36 teams in the country, as voted on by members of the association. This year’s preseason ranking marks the 13th straight year that the Tigers will open the season ranked in the top-10 and the 28th year in the top-25.

The Tigers surpassed last year’s preseason ranking of three after winning their first national championship in 2024, falling only behind six-time national champions Oklahoma, who were voted the top women’s gymnastics team heading into the 2025 season.

LSU was one of five teams to tally first-place votes from members of the association, claiming the second highest with 1,871 points and six first-place votes. Oklahoma tallied 1,963 points and 42 first place votes to top the preseason poll.

The Tigers will face six of the top-10 ranked teams in the country throughout the regular season in 2025, including a matchup against three of the top-five at the 2025 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday, January 11 in Oklahoma City. Taking place inside the Paycom Center and airing on ABC, the competition will feature No. 2 LSU alongside No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 California and No. 5 Utah.

LSU will also welcome the top-ranked Sooners to the PMAC for the first time as conference foes on Friday, February 14, for a highly anticipated matchup on ESPN2.

In total, LSU will meet nine of the top 10 teams in 2025 and 11 of the top 20. All nine teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are ranked in the top 20 of this year’s poll.

The Tigers 2025 season kicks off at home against Iowa State on Friday, January 3rd at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to get to the PMAC early as the 2024 championship banner will be revealed prior to the start of the meet.

As the Tigers gear up to defend their title next year, fans across the country will have multiple opportunities to watch LSU in 2025, both in the PMAC and with their seven appearances on national television across ESPN platforms.

As Jay Clark enters his fifth season as head coach, he and the Tigers continue to reach new heights. The Tigers have already set a new season ticket record ahead of the 2025 season with over 8,600 tickets sold.

LSU’s home schedule features five meets inside the PMAC next year as the program will welcome Iowa State, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma and Georgia to Baton Rouge in 2025.

Single-meet tickets are available at the general admission level with prices varying by meet. For all ticket information visit lsutix.net.



2024-25 WCGA Preseason Coaches Poll:

Rank, Team, (Points), (First Place Votes)

1: Oklahoma (1963 points) (42 first place votes)

2: LSU (1871 points) (6 first place votes)

3: Florida (1806 points) (5 first place votes)

4: California (1785 points) (1 first place votes)

5: Utah (1733 points) (1 first place votes)

6: Alabama (1641 points)

7: Kentucky (1455 points)

8: Arkansas (1453 points)

9: Missouri (1407 points)

10: UCLA (1406 points)

11: Michigan State (1397 points)

12: Denver (1341 points)

13: Michigan (1338 points)

14: Georgia (1264 points)

15: Stanford (1144 points)

16: Ohio State (1117 points)

17: Auburn (1069 points)

18: Minnesota (1062 points)

19: Oregon State (966 points)

20: Arizona State (902 points)

21: Penn State (853 points)

22: Illinois (681 points)

23: Nebraska (645 points)

24: Maryland (630 points)

25: North Carolina State (598 points)

26: Washington (592 points)

27: BYU (591 points)

28: Clemson (564 points)

29: Iowa (531 points)

30: Arizona (520 points)

31: Southern Utah (389 points)

32: Iowa State (375 points)

33: Boise State (341 points)

34: Towson (250 points)

35: Kent State (166 points)

36: North Carolina (143 points)