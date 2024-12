BATON ROUGE – Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Whit Weeks highlighted a group of seven LSU players named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Wednesday.

Campbell, a junior from Monroe, and Weeks, a sophomore from Watkinsville, Ga., were both selected to the first team. It’s the second-straight year Campbell has been named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches. It’s the first honor for Weeks, a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2024.

Campbell, one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, started all 12 games for the Tigers at left tackle and served as the catalyst for the Tiger offensive line that allowed an SEC-best 15 sacks all season. Campbell earned second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches as a true freshman in 2022 and was a first-team selection last year when the Tiger offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

Campbell becomes the first LSU offensive lineman to earn first-team All-SEC honors in back-to-back years since Will Clapp in 2016-17.

Weeks, in his first season as a starter for the Tigers, led the team and ranked No. 3 in the conference in tackles with 119. He added 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. Weeks had a career-best 18 tackles in the overtime win over Ole Miss and followed that with 17 tackles against both Alabama and Oklahoma. In all, Weeks had six games with double-digit tackles in 2024, five coming against SEC opponents.

Right tackle Emery Jones Jr., edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and kickoff specialist Aeron Burrell earned second-team All-SEC honors as selected by the league head coaches, while tight end Mason Taylor and return specialist Zavion Thomas were named third-team.

Jones, a starter in all 12 games this year, earned second-team honors for the second consecutive year. Swinson had a breakout year with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, while Burrell, a true freshman, was nearly perfect on kickoffs as 62 of his 66 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Taylor capped his LSU career as the most productive tight end in program history with 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. As a junior, Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and a pair of scores.

In his first season with the Tigers, Thomas ranked among the league leaders in kickoff returns, averaging 23.9 yards on 20 returns. He added 49 yards on 13 punt returns and caught 20 passes for 188 yards and two TDs.

The SEC individual award winners will be announced on Wednesday followed by the Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday.