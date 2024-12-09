Men's Tennis Announces 2025 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team announced the 2025 dual season schedule on Monday. The busy spring schedule will open up on home courts in a double header against fellow Louisiana teams. The Tigers will take on the Cajuns of UL-Lafayette and the Southern University Jaguars on Wednesday, January 15 to start the season.

“We’re very excited about the spring season”, said head coach Danny Bryan. “Our schedule is stronger than ever, and we are looking forward to the challenge it presents. With a number of great home matches, we’re eager to see our fans come out and support the team, building on the amazing atmosphere we created together last year.”

Continuing January play, the Tigers will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to compete in the annual ITA Kickoff hosted at A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.The first match of the tournament will be played against NC State on Saturday, January 26. The second day of competition will be a face off against either Mississippi State or Pepperdine. To conclude the first month of dual play, the Tigers will return home to play in a double header University of Alabama Birmingham in both matches on Friday, January 31.

February will start off with another at-home double header. The Tigers will host Memphis and New Orleans on Sunday, February 2. The next weekend, the team will travel to Houston, Texas to play Rice on Friday, February 7. They will quickly be back on the road to New Orleans to take on Tulane on Monday, February 10. After a 12 day break, the Tigers will begin SEC play with a trip to Bryan-College Station, Texas to compete against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, February 22. After A&M, the team will head back to Baton Rouge to host their first SEC match of the 2025 season against Vanderbilt on Monday, February 24. Following the conclusion of the Vanderbilt match, the Tigers will take on Nicholls in their third double-header this season. To conclude February play, the Tigers will return to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday, February 27.

The Tigers will remain in Mississippi to start off the busy month of March, taking on Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday, March 1. The team will head back home for another double header with LSU hosting Georgia and Southern Miss on Sunday, March 9. Back on the road, the team will head to Lexington, Kentucky to face the Wildcats (Thursday, March 13). In the same weekend, the Tigers will travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (Saturday, March 15). Back on home courts, the team will host South Carolina (Friday, March 21). Texas will make an appearance on the purple courts on Sunday, March 23. Southern will make its way back to the LSU Tennis Complex to compete after the conclusion of the Texas match. Remaining in Baton Rouge, the team will take on Florida on Thursday, March 27, concluding match play for the month of March for the Tigers.

In the final stretch of dual play, the team will be back on the road to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete against the Hogs (Thursday, April 3). The team will then travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma (Saturday, April 5) to end their time on the road for the 2025 dual season. The final three matches will be hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex as the Tigers take on Alabama on Friday, April 11 and Auburn and Alcorn State, both on Sunday, February 13.

For the beginning of post-season matches, the Tigers will head to Columbia, South Carolina to compete in the SEC Championship from April 16-20. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the NCAA will open for regional matches May 2-4 followed by the NCAA Super Regional (May 10-11). The NCAA Team Championship, hosted in Waco, Texas, will conclude the spring season for the Tigers with play beginning May 15.

