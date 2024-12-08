BOSSIER CITY, La.– In Mikaylah Williams’ homecoming game Sunday in Bossier City, No. 5 LSU (11-0) defeated Grambling (2-7), 100-54, to remain unbeaten.

“I took (Mikaylah) out (late in the game) so the crowd could all acknowledge her,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I just told her she needed to take a look around this arena. They’re here for her and what she means to this area and the state.”

In a pregame ceremony, officials from Parkway High School presented Williams with a framed jersey and announced the school will retire her No. 12 jersey. Williams spent significant time after the game taking pictures and signing autographs with her hometown fans.

“I recognized a lot of people,” Williams said. “My old elementary teacher was here and she came and spoke with a lot of old classmates and old teachers as well. I’m just glad that they came out and that I got to see a lot of familiar faces and see that those people are still supporting me and they still have my back.”

Williams finished the contest with 16 points on 5-10 shooting and added 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Flau’Jae Johnson recorded yet another 20 point game and tacked on 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Aneesah Morrow recorded her 83rd career double-double to move into a tie for the eighth most in DI history. Morrow ended the game with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Halima Salat led Grambling with 12 points on 4-8 shooting. LSU shot 49-percent from the field and held Grambling below 30-percent.

Williams scored the first points of her homecoming game with a mid range jumper off of the screen. LSU jumped out to an early 13-4 lead over Grambling State, as Johnson torched the defense with 8 points in the first 5 minutes of the game. LSU started 5-8 from the field to gain the advantage entering the media timeout. Gilbert scored on back-to-back possessions to increase the LSU lead to 19-11 with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter. LSU led by as much as 18 points in the quarter, and Morrow’s 11 point quarter led the team in scoring. The Bayou Bengals shot an efficient 12-19 from the field in the first period of play, and out rebounded Grambling State 16-8. At the end of the first quarter, LSU led the contest 29-13.

LSU started strong offensively on both ends of the floor, with both Morrow and Johnson getting buckets at the start of the second quarter. LSU led the game 48-20 at the media timeout with key contributions from the bench, with freshman Jada Richard connecting on a three pointer to extend the LSU lead. LSU came out firing after the media timeout, as Sa’Myah Smith found a cutting Mjracle Sheppard for the fadeaway bucket. Williams then wowed the crowd once again with a spinning steal and score late in the quarter. At the half, LSU led Grambling State 54-29. Morrow ended the half with 15 points on 5-5 shooting, while Johnson followed closely with 12 points. LSU shot 20-32 in the first half while out rebounding GSU 26-15.

Smith got the LSU started in the second half with a floater from close range. Morrow grabbed her 10th rebound of the contest early in the third quarter to earn her 9th double-double of the season. LSU continued to stay aggressive on both ends of the floor and forced 4 Grambling State turnovers in the first 5 minutes of the quarter. LSU found success on the paint with Smith, as the Tigers were able to find the forward in the paint for buckets on three straight possessions. At the end of the third quarter, LSU led GSU 87-41. LSU outscored Grambling State 33-12 in the quarter and shot 13-29.

Aalyah Del Rosario got LSU started with a strong putback layup in the fourth quarter. The LSU defense remained stout in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers were able to keep GSU’s offense at bay in the final period of the game. LSU led the game 91-50 halfway through the fourth quarter. Williams connected on a three pointer with 1:30 left on the clock to hype the hometown crowd up. Williams exited the game with 1 minute left to a standing ovation from the Bossier City faithful. The Tigers closed out the game at 100-54.