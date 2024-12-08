LSU Uses Strong Start to Defeat FGCU, 80-71

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team ran off 10 straight points after Florida Gulf Coast University opened an early lead and never trailed again in scoring an 80-71 win over the Eagles Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers, down 4-0, jumped to a 10-4 lead, and gradually built as much as a 16-point lead with 4:10 to go before intermission. The Tigers led at halftime at home for the first time since the season opener, 42-27.

In the second half, the Tigers continued to hold the advantage, getting up by as much as 22 with 6:15 to play before some turnovers and long baskets by FGCU allowed the Eagles to get to within single digits at game’s end.

All five starters were in double figures led by Daimion Collins, in his first LSU start, played 24 minutes, made 8-of-13 field goals with a three-pointer and a free throw to finish with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Sears and Cam Carter each had 13 points, Corey Chest had his first double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Dji Bailey had 11 points. Carter also had five assists.

Rahmir Barno had 15 points to lead the Eagles (3-7) with Rory Stewart scoring 12 and Keeshawn Kellman and Dllion John each adding 11. Kellman had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU shot 50 percent for the game (29-of-58) with eight treys and 14-of-16 at the free throw line. FGCU shot 42.4 percent (28-of-66) with 11 treys and 4-of-5 at the line.

LSU out rebounded FGCU, 36-30 with LSU getting a 21-10 advantage in points off turnovers and 40-26 in point in the paint.

The 8-1 Tigers now concentrate on final exams for the next few days before departing on Friday for Frisco, Texas where LSU will take part in the Compete 4 Cause Classic against SMU in the Comerica Center. LSU’s next home game is Dec. 17 against Stetson.

LSU Head Coach Matt Mc Mahon

Opening Statement…

“Great win. I was really pleased with the start to the game. I thought our guys prepared well, came out really locked in. The ball moved well offensively in the first half; guys shot the ball exceptionally well from three. I was really pleased with our front court production, (LSU Forward) Daimion (Collins) in his first (LSU) start goes 18 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. I thought he provided great rim protection for us. (LSU Forward) Corey (Chest) had a double-double, 12 and 12, but I thought defensively he was able to be really active for us there and got some steals. This allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy baskets. Perimeter wise, we continue to be pretty consistent with our shooting. You know, (LSU Guard) Dji Bailey does a little bit of everything, I thought his steals that lead to breakaway layups in the first half were huge for us. I was overall pleased with the way we were able to build a 20-point lead in the second half. I wanted to give credit to (Florida Gulf Coach Freshman Guard) Darren Williams, their lefty off the bench there, he hit three threes in a row there late to shrink the final margin. All in all, I am pleased with the win and pleased to see Daimion step up in his first career start.”

On how important Corey Chest has become to the team this year…

“I think he’s a really good player. I think it’s his motor and energy. Everyone can watch him play and see he’s really athletic and explosive but if you don’t play hard, you kind of waste the gift. You waste the talent. So, because of his energy and activity level out on the floor it allows those great tools and talents that he has really be showcased. I’ve been fortunate enough to do this a long time, he’s one of the most natural and instinctual rebounders I’ve seen and he just finds a way to get the ball. With that combined with his ability to guard multiple positions on the defensive end he’s been providing great value to our team.”

LSU Forward Daimion Collins

On his career high…

“I feel pretty good about it after coming off of an injury. My team put me in the right situations to go out there and do what I had to do. I feel really good about that.”

On his role changing…

“I feel like my role does not change much but it is a bigger responsibility because (LSU Forward) Jalen (Reed) was a big part of our team. We hate to have him out, but I know that I have to step up and do what I have to do to be able to fill in that position for our team.”

On his blocking …

“I think it comes from our guards and people playing good defense, staying disciplined and staying down. Making the other team and other players take contested layups, it helps me come in on the weak side and get those blocks. I think that is something that we work on a lot and we have been doing really well with that.”

Forward Corey Chest

On his rebounds…

“I feel like that is just what I do. When my teammates drive, crashing the boards just getting the easy put backs. Just creating high-energy plays throughout the game with my rebound skills.”

On his offense …

“I feel like I was just in the right position. When my teammates drive, I circle-cut and get those easy layups, having put backs, just being in the right position. That is my main focus.”

On such a close game …

“I think we started off good in the first half. Coming out in the second half, we had a little slippage here and there on defense. Those guys are a really good three-point shooting team. If we stayed down on those drives and contest three’s, we could have extended the lead more.”

Florida Gulf Coast Head Coach Pat Chambers

On Sophomore Guard Rahmir Barno’s production and what he means to the team…

“He makes us go. He really does, he makes us go. He can compete with the speed on LSU. You guys got great speed, you push it up the floor quickly, and he can hang with those guys, as far as speed is concerned. So if we can get good production from him when it comes to our league, you know, as long as he’s playing like that and competing like that, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”

On where the team should be before conference play…

“Our non-conference is incredibly hard. You play a tight game with Furman, you have really hard games with in-state rivalries, and then you come out here (LSU), you know, but we’ll be battle tested. That’s the thing I like. We got (UNC) Wilmington, we got one non-Division I game, and then we got Richmond on the road. We’re going to be battle tested, whether we win those games or lose those games, we’re going to be ready for January, and that to me is everything.”