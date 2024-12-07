TKN Win Back-To-Back BPT World Titles

Doha, Qatar – Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth have secured their second world title, Saturday December 6, proving yet again that they are one of the best beach pairs in the country.

TKN are coming off a successful AVP run post the 2024 Olympics. The pair earned the title of champion at the Manhattan Beach Open, earned second at the AVP Chicago Main Draw and was one of only eight pairs in the US to qualified for the inaugural AVP League.

Nuss and Kloth are no stranger to success in their beach volleyball career. In their time at LSU, they quickly solidified themselves as the top college beach pair in the nation. They were a perfect 36-0 on Court 1, winning in dominant fashion on a consistent basis. After the perfect season, Nuss had accumulated 139 victories to become the winningest college beach volleyball player of all-time and Kloth had won 49 matches in a row to close her college career.

Following the collegiate season, Kloth and Nuss quickly went to work on their professional careers, launching their TKN team. They went on to enjoy a successful rookie season on the AVP Tour. Kloth and Nuss made their professional presence immediately known, winning their first AVP Gold Series event at the 2021 Atlanta Open after playing their way into the main draw out of the qualifying tournament. Kloth and Nuss were named AVP Co-Rookies of the Year in 2021 and Nuss was named AVP Defender of the Year. They won three more AVP events in 2022, the only duo on tour to win multiple events through the year. In 2023, the pair earned AVP Women’s Team of the Year and Nuss earned AVP Most Valuable Player and Defender.

“So excited Taryn and Kristen to defend their World Tour Finals Championship,” said head coach Russell Brock. “For the first major international tournament after the Olympics couldn’t be prouder of how they performed. Being on the top step of those podiums is where they deserve to be!”