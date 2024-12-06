BATON ROUGE – Three former LSU golfers, Jacob Bergeron, Drew Doyle, and Lance Yates, advanced to the final stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry on Friday.

Bergeron, who played one season for the Tigers in 2017-2018 before turning professional, posted a 72.57 stroke average during his time at LSU. He recorded a medalist finish at the 2017 David Toms Intercollegiate. The 26-year-old from Slidell, Louisiana, secured his place in the final stage of Q-School with a 10-under 278, tying for 7th place in the Alabama Second Stage Qualifier. The top 17 scores from the qualifier advanced. Bergeron will now compete at TPC Sawgrass in Jacksonville, Florida, from December 12-15 for a chance to gain full PGA Tour status.

Doyle, a 2024 LSU graduate, is making his first push for the PGA Tour just months after concluding his collegiate career. Over his four years with the Tigers, Doyle earned two All-Louisiana selections (2023 and 2024) and shared medalist honors at the 2022 Hayt Collegiate.

Doyle made his PGA debut at the RSM Classic in November, posting a 2-under 70 in the first round. The Louisville, Kentucky, native finished the Alabama Second Stage Qualifier with a 7-under 281, tying for eighth place and securing his spot in the final stage.

Yates advanced to the final stage of Q-School after carding a 6-under 282 in the Palm Coast, Florida, Qualifier, finishing tied for 12th. He earned his graduate degree in Sports Administration from LSU in the summer of 2024 and competed for the Tigers during the 2023-2024 season. Yates concluded his collegiate career with a 73.81 scoring average and appeared in both the 2024 NCAA Regionals and National Championships. The Baton Rouge resident has quickly risen through the ranks of Q-School and will join Bergeron and Doyle at TPC Sawgrass in the final stage, vying for a coveted spot on golf’s most competitive playing field.