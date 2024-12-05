BATON ROUGE – Josh Williams, one of the most accomplished students in the history of the LSU football program, has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 22-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Williams, who just completed his sixth year with the Tigers, has earned two LSU degrees and been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times in his career. Williams graduated with a degree in Marketing in December of 2022 and then followed that with a Master’s in Business Administration last December.

He’s also twice been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman, as well as being selected to the Hampshire National Honor Society. On campus, Williams is a member of LSU’s chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society.

Williams has been a consistent contributor in community endeavors during his time at LSU, volunteering at the Baton Rouge Food Bank, visiting children in the hospital and serving as a mentor to the youth in the area. He’s also a frequent visitor to Baton Rouge-area schools to read and spend time with children.

Williams grew up participating in Jack and Jill of America, an organization he’s been involved with since the age of 10. Now an ambassador for the program, Williams volunteer time to the group that helps build cultural awareness, educational development as well as participating in service projects.

In May of 2023, Williams joined some of his LSU football teammates on a trip to Senegal for 10 days where he learned about their cultural as well as participating in community service projects and activities.

As a graduate player in 2024, Williams was honored with the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers, a number dedicated to the player who best represents the traits of a champion on and off the field along with a selfless attitude.

Williams, who was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team, has rushed for 1,452 yards and 16 touchdowns during his 59-game career with the Tigers. He’s also caught 69 passes for 586 yards and a score.