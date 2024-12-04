LSU Gold
Martin Honored to 2024 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Defensive specialist Madison Martin has been honored to the 22nd annual SEC women’s volleyball Community Service Team. 

The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community with superior efforts. Martin is a two-time selection after being placed on the 2023 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team and is the fifth LSU Tiger to be selected to the community service team multiple times.

Martin worked with the Geaux Strong program at Woman’s Hospital, which helps children ages 2-18 with decreased strength, endurance, and motor skills. She is also continuing as the Executive Director of the LSU Community Service Committee and has participated in several service social events with the LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to help those in the Baton Rouge community.

This past summer, Martin volunteered at the Gardere Initiative, a local Baton Rouge community nonprofit organization, to teach English to third, fourth and fifth-grade Spanish-speaking students. She assisted with their summer program, which helped students prepare for the upcoming school year by practicing math, reading, and science skills. Martin also helped the Gardere Initiative by translating their financial literacy resources into Spanish to help all members of the Gardere community. In addition, Martin volunteered as a translator with the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Mobile Unit in conjunction with Gardere to help Spanish-speaking parents and children understand their providers when the OLOL unit came to the Gardere Initiative.

