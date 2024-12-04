LSU Gold
Coach Matt McMahon Issues Statement On Status Of Jalen Reed

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon issued the following statement Wednesday evening concerning the injury to junior forward Jalen Reed in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s win over Florida State:

“Jalen Reed suffered a torn (right) ACL in last night’s game and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. We are devastated for Jalen as he has worked extremely hard in preparation for his junior year. He is an absolute joy to coach and earned the role of captain from his teammates. We look forward to Jalen making a full recovery and continuing his successful basketball career.”

