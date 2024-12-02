BATON ROUGE – A trio of Tigers have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference as league players of the week for their performance in LSU’s 37-17 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Linebacker Whit Weeks, wide receiver/return specialist Aaron Anderson and defensive tackle Dominick McKinley were all named to the SEC Player of the Week list on Monday.

Weeks earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying 17 tackles, including a sack for a 6-yard loss, in the win over the Sooners. Weeks had two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and added a quarterback hurry in leading an LSU defense that limited Oklahoma to 277 total yards.

The 277 total yards by the Sooners were the fewest allowed by the Tigers all season. LSU held the Sooners to 4-of-12 on third-down opportunities. Weeks’ 17 tackles were one shy of his career best of 18 set against Ole Miss earlier this year and marked the fifth time he’s recorded double-digits tackles in SEC games this year.

It’s the second time this year Weeks has been recognized as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week with the other coming following LSU’s win over Ole Miss.

Anderson, who was filling in for a shaken-up Zavion Thomas at kickoff returner, picked up SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown in the win. The kickoff return came moments after Oklahoma had taken a 14-10 lead and shifted the momentum of the game back LSU’s way.

Anderson’s kickoff return for a touchdown was only the third for LSU in Tiger Stadium since 1981. He also became just the fourth player in LSU history to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Anderson finished the game with three kickoff returns for 152 yards and one reception for six yards. The 152 kickoff return yards rank as the fifth-most in a single-game in LSU history.

McKinley, who continued his impressive play down the stretch of the season, earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. As one of five true freshmen to see significant playing time on defense against the Sooners, McKinley had four tackles and two sacks in the win. His sacks came on consecutive plays over two Oklahoma possessions in the fourth quarter.

McKinley sacked OU quarterback Jackson Arnold for a 6-yard loss on third-and-11 forcing a punt early in the fourth quarter. On the first of Oklahoma’s following possession, he sacked Arnold for a 5-yard loss at the OU 7-yard line. As a unit, LSU tallied four sacks and limited OU to 10 offensive points.

LSU’s 2024 SEC Player of the Week Honors (by Opponent)

South Carolina

DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Player of the Week

UCLA

QB Garrett Nussmeier SEC Offensive Player of the Week

DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Ole Miss

QB Garrett Nussmeier SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LB Whit Weeks SEC Defensive Player of the Week

DE Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Arkansas

PK Damian Ramos SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

OT Emery Jones SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Vanderbilt

OT Will Campbell SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Oklahoma

LB Whit Weeks SEC Defensive Player of the Week

WR Aaron Anderson SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

DT Dominick McKinley SEC Freshman of the Week