Robinson Earns Second SEC Offensive Player of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, the Southeastern Conference has tabbed Jurnee Robinson as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Robinson was selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 9, 2024, and in addition to this accolade, she now has three SEC weekly awards in her career.

Robinson ended the 2024 season on a high note, landing a career-high 31 kills in the four-set win at Alabama. Robinson also tallied her 12th double-double of the season with 12 digs and had one solo block in the win. The sophomore sensation concludes the regular season ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 4.92 kills and 5.49 points per set, which ranks No. 6 and No. 9 in the NCAA, respectively. Robinson also ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.71 kills and 5.29 points per set in league matches, earning her a spot on the 2024 All-SEC First Team.

Robinson has logged 12 matches with 20 or more kills this season, nine coming in double-double performances, including the season finale versus Alabama.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, Instagram, and X.