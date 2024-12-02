LSU Climbs To No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU, who is off to a 9-0 start, climbed two spots to No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after the Tigers had previously spent the entirety of the season at No. 7.

LSU will host Stanford Thursday night in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 for the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Cardinal are 7-1 this year and receiving AP votes in their first season with head coach Kate Paye following the legendary Tara VanDerveer’s retirement.

AP Poll – December 2, 2025