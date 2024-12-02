LSU Gold
LSU Climbs To No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU, who is off to a 9-0 start, climbed two spots to No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after the Tigers had previously spent the entirety of the season at No. 7.

LSU will host Stanford Thursday night in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 for the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Cardinal are 7-1 this year and receiving AP votes in their first season with head coach Kate Paye following the legendary Tara VanDerveer’s retirement.

AP Poll – December 2, 2025

  1. UCLA
  2. UConn
  3. South Carolina
  4. Texas
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Maryland
  8. Duke
  9. TCU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Ohio State
  13. Kansas State
  14. Kentucky
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Iowa
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Alabama
  20. Iowa State
  21. Illinois
  22. Louisville
  23. Michigan
  24. Michigan State
  25. Nebraska

