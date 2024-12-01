Robinson Graces 2024 All-SEC First Team
Jurnee Robinson is the program’s first All-SEC selection since 2021 and All-SEC First Team honoree in 14 years.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earns her second SEC postseason award after being selected to the 2024 All-SEC First Team, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon.
Robinson is LSU’s first All-SEC selection since Taylor Bannister in 2021 and is the first All-SEC First Team honoree since Angela Bensend and Desiree Elliot in 2010. The 2024 season is the first that the league has had multiple SEC teams since 2012. Robinson’s first SEC postseason accolade was being named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.
The sophomore sensation concluded the regular season ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 4.92 kills and 5.49 points per set, ranking in the top 10 of the NCAA in both statistics. Robinson turned in 451 total kills, had 54 total blocks, including 12 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. In SEC matches alone, the South Carolina native ranks No. 3 in the conference with 4.71 kills and 5.29 points per set.
Robinson registered 12 double-doubles and 12 matches with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 31 kills in the season finale at Alabama on Nov. 29, 2024. Nine of her double-doubles this season featured 20 or more kills.
The All-SEC First Team consists of 16 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with 10 representatives and the All-Freshman Team with seven. All awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches, and no ties were broken.
All-SEC First Team
|Kennedy Martin
|Florida
|Sophie Fischer
|Georgia
|Brooklyn DeLeye
|Kentucky
|Emma Grome
|Kentucky
|Jurnee Robinson
|LSU
|Nia Washington
|Ole Miss
|Jordan Iliff
|Missouri
|Maya Sands
|Missouri
|Mychael Vernon
|Missouri
|Alexis Shelton
|Oklahoma
|Riley Whitesides
|South Carolina
|Nina Cajic
|Tennessee
|Marianna Singletary
|Texas
|Madisen Skinner
|Texas
|Ifenna Cos-Okpalla
|Texas A&M
|Logan Lednicky
|Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
|Courtney Jackson
|Arkansas
|Jaela Auguste
|Florida
|Elli McKissock
|Florida
|Erykah Lovett
|Georgia
|Molly Tuozzo
|Kentucky
|Kari Geissberger
|Oklahoma
|Lydia Martyn
|Oklahoma
|Marina Crownover
|Missouri
|Carolina Kerr
|Tennessee
|Reagan Rutherford
|Texas
All-Freshman Team
|Aniya Madkin
|Arkansas
|Jaela Auguste
|Florida
|Taylor Parks
|Florida
|Brooke Bultema
|Kentucky
|Asia Thigpen
|Kentucky
|Victoria Harris
|South Carolina
|Ayden Ames
|Texas
Player of the Year: Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Maya Sands, Missouri
Newcomer of the Year: Mychael Vernon, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Jaela Auguste, Florida
Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss
Coach of the Year: Craig Skinner, Kentucky