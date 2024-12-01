LSU Gold
Volleyball

Robinson Graces 2024 All-SEC First Team

Jurnee Robinson is the program’s first All-SEC selection since 2021 and All-SEC First Team honoree in 14 years.

+0
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earns her second SEC postseason award after being selected to the 2024 All-SEC First Team, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. 

Robinson is LSU’s first All-SEC selection since Taylor Bannister in 2021 and is the first All-SEC First Team honoree since Angela Bensend and Desiree Elliot in 2010. The 2024 season is the first that the league has had multiple SEC teams since 2012. Robinson’s first SEC postseason accolade was being named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.  

The sophomore sensation concluded the regular season ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 4.92 kills and 5.49 points per set, ranking in the top 10 of the NCAA in both statistics. Robinson turned in 451 total kills, had 54 total blocks, including 12 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. In SEC matches alone, the South Carolina native ranks No. 3 in the conference with 4.71 kills and 5.29 points per set. 

Robinson registered 12 double-doubles and 12 matches with 20 or more kills, highlighted by a career-high 31 kills in the season finale at Alabama on Nov. 29, 2024. Nine of her double-doubles this season featured 20 or more kills.

The All-SEC First Team consists of 16 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with 10 representatives and the All-Freshman Team with seven. All awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches, and no ties were broken.

All-SEC First Team

Kennedy Martin Florida
Sophie Fischer Georgia
Brooklyn DeLeye Kentucky
Emma Grome Kentucky
Jurnee Robinson LSU
Nia Washington Ole Miss
Jordan Iliff Missouri
Maya Sands Missouri
Mychael Vernon Missouri
Alexis Shelton Oklahoma
Riley Whitesides South Carolina
Nina Cajic Tennessee
Marianna Singletary Texas
Madisen Skinner Texas
Ifenna Cos-Okpalla Texas A&M
Logan Lednicky Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Courtney Jackson Arkansas
Jaela Auguste Florida
Elli McKissock Florida
Erykah Lovett Georgia
Molly Tuozzo Kentucky
Kari Geissberger Oklahoma
Lydia Martyn Oklahoma
Marina Crownover Missouri
Carolina Kerr Tennessee
Reagan Rutherford Texas

All-Freshman Team

Aniya Madkin Arkansas
Jaela Auguste Florida
Taylor Parks Florida
Brooke Bultema Kentucky
Asia Thigpen Kentucky
Victoria Harris South Carolina
Ayden Ames Texas

Player of the Year:                    Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Libero of the Year:                    Maya Sands, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year:          Mychael Vernon, Missouri

Freshman of the Year:              Jaela Auguste, Florida

Scholar-Athletes of the Year:  Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss

Coach of the Year:                    Craig Skinner, Kentucky

