Nussmeier Leads LSU Past Oklahoma in Regular-Season Finale, 37-17

BATON ROUGE – After leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returned to the field to lead the Tigers past Oklahoma, 37-17, on Saturday night in the regular season finale.

Nussmeier finished 22-of-31 for 277 yards passing for three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

LSU will now await its bowl destination, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Game Recap

LSU’s offense was given the ball to start the game, but after moving the chains for one first down on the opening drive, the Tigers were forced to punt. However, LSU’s defense was able to force a three-and-out on Oklahoma’s opening possession to give the Tigers the ball right back.

The Tigers were first to break the ice by marching down the field in just over four minutes for a seven play, 54-yard drive that culminated in Nussmeier throwing a 18-yard touchdown pass to senior Kyren Lacy.

LSU took an early 7-0 lead with 7:09 to play in the first quarter.

On 3rd-and-9 from the Tigers’ own 9, Nussmeier was sacked by Gracen Halton, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Mason Thomas of the Sooners and returned 9 yards for a touchdown. Oklahoma tied the game at 7-7 with 3:26 on the clock in the first quarter.

Nussmeier left the game at the start of the second quarter after suffering an injury on his throwing shoulder during a sack.

Freshman running back Caden Durham busted open a 50-yard gain on 1st-and-10 to advance the football down to the Oklahoma 11-yard line. However, on 3rd-and-15 from the 16, A.J. Swann’s pass to Mason Taylor was incomplete to force a field goal attempt. Ramos’ 34-yard attempt was good to give LSU the lead back, 10-7, with 8:39 to play in the half.

The Sooners responded quick with a 50-yard pass from Arnold to JJ Hester over the middle of the field, which brought the ball down to the LSU 25. Arnold then ran for a QB keeper for a gain of 28, putting Oklahoma in prime position at the 2. Xavier Robinson carried it for a 2-yard TD rush to make it 14-10 OU with 7:22 to play in the half.

Aaron Anderson took the OU kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown return, giving LSU the lead back 17-14 with 7:22 to play in the half. It marked just the fourth 100-yd kickoff return by LSU in the SEC era and the second kickoff return in Tiger Stadium (Eric Martin vs. Kentucky on 10/17/81).

Zach Schmit legged a 44-yard field goal to tie the game back up at 17-17 with 2:13 to go in the half.

Nussmeier re-entered the game at the 2:02 mark.

Nussmeier found Chris Hilton for a 40-yard touchdown connection with 45 seconds to play, giving LSU the 24-17 lead.

Nussmeier opened the second half scoring where he ended the first half, with a 45-yard touchdown connection to Hilton again, extending the LSU lead to 31-17 with 6:48 to play in the third quarter. It capped off a nine play drive that spanned 88 yards in just under five minutes.

On 2nd-and-6 from the 36, Arnold pitched the ball to tight end Bauer Sharp, who attempted to throw a pass as he was being tackled but was intercepted by Sage Ryan at the 26 and returned 16 yards to the 42.

Nussmeier then found tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton for a 42-yard pickup to the Oklahoma 4. The Tigers would have to settle for a field goal as Nussmeier’s pass to Williams on 3rd-and-4 from the 4 fell incomplete.

Ramos’ 22-yard attempt was good, extending the LSU lead to 34-17 with 14:47 to play.

Freshman Davhon Keys sacked Arnold for a loss of six on 3rd-and-11 to force another stop for the LSU defense with the Tigers firmly in control with 13:02 left.

Ramos put the final bow on the victory with another field goal with 3:19 remaining, this time from 32 yards out, to give LSU the 37-17 victory at home.