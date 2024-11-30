Josh Williams, an esteemed LSU football player, reflected on his remarkable journey as a Tiger when he delivered a keynote speech in December of 2022 at LSU’s annual “Tribute,” a student-athlete ceremony on graduation eve. The journey continues as Williams prepares to make his final appearance in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night versus Oklahoma.

Five years ago, Williams joined the LSU football team as a walk-on, becoming a member of the scout team. Today, he is one of the leading rushers for the Tigers.

Prior to the Houston, Texas, native joining the LSU football team, he received scholarship offers from many smaller schools including the University of Dayton, Lafayette College and Drake University.

He took his chances at LSU that led to a long, but fulfilling, journey.

“Growing up I was focused on basketball,” Williams said. “But I felt like I was good enough to play (football) on the next level. So, I wanted to test my talents and trust myself instead of taking a lower scholarship somewhere else. LSU has always been a dream school, and when I got that preferred walk-on, I ran with it.”

Trusting in his abilities, Williams walked-on to LSU’s football team in 2019. It was difficult to attain a starting position as a walk-on when the team consisted of, arguably, many of the best players in collegiate history.

Within the first few weeks, he injured his knee and was assigned to the scout team. He decided to redshirt as he healed to retain four years of eligibility.

Williams bounced back the following year and earned a scholarship after preseason camp in 2020 at his dream school.

“Prior to LSU, my main goal was to earn a scholarship,” Williams recalled. “I got that in one year.”

He emphasizes his dedication and hard work when asked about earning a scholarship in such a short time frame.

“Coming in early and leaving late,” Williams said on securing a scholarship. “Showing high effort each and every day in practice, walk-throughs, warmups; just really having that competitive spirit. Doing what I’m told and what I’m asked, and just be humble about it.”

He went on to play in all 10 games in 2020, rushing for 88 yards on 22 carries, leading LSU in rushing in the season-finale victory over Ole Miss with 55 yards on 12 carries.

During Williams’ third year as a Tiger, head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways. Brian Kelly, one of the most decorated head coaches in the history of college football, was hired by LSU.

“It was an adjustment as far as coaching styles and the process alone,” said Williams. “Coach Kelly has implemented a new process here at LSU that I really appreciate.”

Prior to Kelly’s arrival, Williams enjoyed a solid sophomore season, playing in all 13 games and rushing for 107 yards on 23 carries. He also had an outstanding game against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, where he rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.

His performance in the Texas Bowl demonstrated to the incoming coaching staff the potential he possessed. In Williams’ junior season in 2022 – Kelly’s first season as head coach – he earned a starting running back position.

Williams finished the 2022 season with 532 rushing yards accompanied by six touchdowns. He was bestowed the honor of a game ball from Kelly following the win over Florida, where he logged his first 100-yard performance. Furthermore, he was named team captain three times during the year.

Amidst his impressive performance, he was battling a knee injury and underwent surgery after the conclusion of the season. Injuries are a part of the game, and players are challenged to overcome them and come back stronger. Williams did just that.

In Williams’ senior year of 2023, he rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries, and he rushed 12 times for a season-high of 51 yards in the victory at the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. Additionally, Williams capped the 1,000-yard mark for his career.

Today, Williams is in his sixth season as a Tiger carrying high expectations.

As a veteran of the team, he stepped into an established leadership role. He has always been a good role model, but this year, it looks different.

“First and foremost, I’ve always been a leader,” Williams said. “I’ve been told that since I’ve walked in this building. But it has shifted more from a ‘lead-by-example’ role over the past few years, like putting your head down and grinding; all the small details, things that people overlook, but coaches appreciate.”

Williams was granted the privilege this season to wear No. 18, a special number that is awarded to players that exude leadership, character and dependability.

“Since I’ve taken more of a bigger role in wearing number 18, I’ve had more of a vocal leadership role,” Williams explained. “Talking to the guys, calling player meetings, texting people each and every day; just being more involved in players’ lives.”

Williams said he was surprised when Kelly presented him with the No. 18 jersey.

“I didn’t see it coming. But it meant a lot to me. Especially being here for the amount of time that I have been here, and seeing the different 18s that have represented our team each year and what they meant to the team.

“I know it means a lot, and I know how guys look up to number 18, not only on the team but in the community, in the state of Louisiana. It means a great deal to me, and I’m excited and grateful to be able to wear this number.”

His leadership and character on and off the field doesn’t go unnoticed. The coaches appreciate the positive tone that Williams sets for his teammates.

“He doesn’t have to say anything,” Kelly said. “He leads by setting a positive example in all that he does. He sets the foundation for the principles and standards of our program and serves as a great role model for our younger players.”

Williams embodies the ideal of a student-athlete. He is as much of a champion in the classroom as he is in the locker room.

Williams has earned two LSU degrees – a Bachelor’s in marketing in December of 2022 followed by a Master’s in business administration in December of 2023.

In May of 2023, he and a few other LSU players participated in the school’s Study Abroad program, taking a 10-day trip to Senegal.

“It means a lot to me,” Williams said on being a student-athlete. “Not everybody is a student-athlete at heart. Going into the business school here at LSU, graduating in three-and-a-half years with a marketing degree wasn’t an easy task, and then busting back and getting that master’s degree in one year.

“Earning an MBA wasn’t easy at all, but to be able to have time management skills and focusing on what I need to focus on at the right time has been a big deal for me in my college career. I think that gets overlooked a lot.”

As Williams reflects on a successful journey, he recites an affirmation that has carried him through his collegiate career.

“I am a magnet for success,” Williams said. “No matter the situation, I’m always going to come out on top.”