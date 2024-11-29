LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma

by Michael Bonnette
November 30, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
1 p.m. Nissan Heisman House Tour (LSU Parade Ground)
1 p.m. PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
• Dat Band perform
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m. North Stadium Dr. & West Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
3:30 p.m. Victory Hill Parade Begins
LSU Spirit Squad march down Victory Hill
LSU Letterwinners march down Victory Hill
TAF Purple Blazers walk down Victor Hill
Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
South Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
3:45 p.m. LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
4 p.m. LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:10 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:30 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
5:40 p.m. LSU Football Senior Tribute (21 seniors)
5:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
5:55 p.m. National Anthem
6:01 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:02 p.m. Oklahoma takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• CB Patrick Peterson, RB Justin Vincent, DT Michael Brockers, LB Kevin Minter
6:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Oklahoma on ESPN
(Possible 5-minute slide – to be determined at 5:05 p.m. CT)

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations:
1Q/2nd Timeout: Game Sponsor (Albertsons) recognition
1Q/3rd Timeout: Football Seniors Support Staff recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
3Q/1st Timeout: Spirit Squad Senior Recognition

Halftime:
LSU band performs
Louisiana Principals of the Year recognition

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

