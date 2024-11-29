Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma

Times of Interest
LSU vs. Oklahoma
November 30, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletics Ticket Office open
|1 p.m.
|Nissan Heisman House Tour (LSU Parade Ground)
|1 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|• Dat Band perform
|1:30 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|3 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:15 p.m.
|North Stadium Dr. & West Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
|3:30 p.m.
|Victory Hill Parade Begins
|LSU Spirit Squad march down Victory Hill
|LSU Letterwinners march down Victory Hill
|TAF Purple Blazers walk down Victor Hill
|Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
|Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
|LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
|South Stadium Dr. Closed to Vehicular Traffic
|3:45 p.m.
|LSU Team arrives at Victory Hill
|4 p.m.
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:10 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|5:30 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|5:40 p.m.
|LSU Football Senior Tribute (21 seniors)
|5:49 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|5:55 p.m.
|National Anthem
|6:01 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:02 p.m.
|Oklahoma takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• CB Patrick Peterson, RB Justin Vincent, DT Michael Brockers, LB Kevin Minter
|6:05 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Oklahoma on ESPN
(Possible 5-minute slide – to be determined at 5:05 p.m. CT)